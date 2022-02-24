Cancer Daily Horoscope for February 24: Keep your emotions in control

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

You’re patient and adaptable. You’re also extremely reliable. All of these are qualities that make you a good person. The only thing you should work on are your innumerable mood swings. Try to avoid getting too affected by things. Practise meditation as it’ll help in keeping your emotions in your control.

Cancer Finance Today

Your finances look excellent today. If you’ve been thinking of making certain investments, now is the right time. Just be sure and thorough with how things work and money is sure to be on your side.

For people who have made certain investments, don't worry, you've made the right decisions and you’ll reap the benefits in the coming days and years.

Cancer Family Today

You’ll be having a great time with your family. Look forward to fun outings and creating more wholesome memories that will bring y’all closer. You can look forward to lots of warmth and laughter.

Cancer Career Today

You’ve come very far and have put in a lot of effort to achieve success. Not seeing the desired results can be frustrating, but don’t give up. Fight harder. Make people realise your worth. Success might come to you in the form of small victories and gains, don’t ignore these and take them for granted. Celebrate the smallest win and wait for the bigger brighter picture.

Cancer Health Today

Things are looking great and you look fit and healthy. If there are any particular steps that you have been taking to keep your health in check then you must continue to do so. Focus on yourself and this will help you keep growing. All in all, you’re looking fit, fine and peachy!

Cancer Love Life Today

If things haven't been great romantically, you need to delve deeper to understand why. Talk to your partner and solve things. You might want to prioritise your partner as he or she might be feeling left out and lonely.

Take time out to look beyond the arguments and work it out together.

Single people might be feeling misunderstood, low and lonely right now but this won’t last. Focus on other important things and try to divert your mind from these negative thoughts. It’ll work out for you soon. Have faith.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026