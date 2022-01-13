Cancer Daily Horoscope for Jan 13: Avoid any ego tussles

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may succeed in making a right decision today, one impacting both your personal and professional futures. You are likely to remain confident about your abilities. Make the most of the good fortune that is currently yours. You can set aside important issues for some time and focus on the creative part of your work. This may not only enhance your output but will also put you in a positive frame of mind all day. Your clear sense of ethics may serve you well now. Seeing your hard work and fair-minded approach, the people around you may support you and also motivate and encourage you. Your efforts have earned you some recognition, which is not an item to squander lightly. So you should plan and present your next move with due diligence. Students planning to go abroad may get some good news very soon. Travel is a possibility, including to sights unseen and completely new environments.

Cancer Finance Today

Thoughts relating to money will excite and motivate you. You are likely to be interested in speculative projects and ventures today. Service personnel people can face some cash crunch at times, but will have enough to make ends meet.

Cancer Family Today

At times, you may get involved in arguments with your family, however, things may get resolved if you communicate and try to understand their point of view. At times, you may face some difficulty in putting your mind in your domestic affair, however neglecting it could cause the misunderstanding to deepen.

Cancer Career Today

You are likely to be bold and strong in your communication; which will be appreciated by your subordinates. You are likely to enjoy a pleasant ambience at your workplace, this may enable you to prove your ability and competence.

Cancer Health Today

Your habit of building short periods of rest into your hectic daily schedule may enable you to feel energetic all day long. Your efforts to increase your mental toughness may bring handsome rewards in the near future.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your spouse is likely to remain supportive, however, avoid any ego tussles today. Lonely hearts have a strong chance of finding a mate. The new relationship is likely to be long-lasting and emotionally fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026