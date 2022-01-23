Cancer Daily Horoscope for January 23: Look for some progressions

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

The favorable position of your ruling planet is likely to help in continuing your lucky streak. Look for miracles and unexpected successes. Keep your eyes on your goals and rewards may be headed your way. Don't put off till tomorrow what can be accomplished today. You need a change in your social circle today. There is too much needless competition and conflict surrounding you. Those of you who wish to go abroad for their studies may get to set foot on foreign soil for education as stars seem favorable to you. A recent sale of a house or property may not bring the expected returns despite your efforts. If possible, wait for some time to find a better deal. Towards the end of the day, you could undertake a short travel relating to work. It may prove hectic and rushed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

Today is extremely promising for important new investments and financial decisions. You are likely to have the right instincts for a good offer. Your strong financial management and actions in the right direction may bring handsome returns on your investment very soon.

Cancer Family Today

You shall remain protective towards your family and peace and tranquility would prevail in your home environment. You are likely to receive support from your maternal side of the family. You may also get an opportunity to resolve old conflicts and hurts and to move forward unitedly.

Cancer Career Today

Everything may remain streamlined and progress well at work. Any outstanding issues are likely to get resolved easily, and new ones completed well in time at workplace. You are also likely to receive moral and financial support from your mentors which may keep you going strongly on the professional front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

Time for self-care is never wasted but now is not the best time to experiment with health. Stick to tried and tested methods. Don’t resort to destructive habits to deal with your sorrow. Instead, meditate, pray or seek the solace of loved ones.

Cancer Love Life Today

Those single may suddenly want to find a partner and are likely to find family and friends supportive in realizing their dream. New romance blossoming with a colleague is possible today. But you need to think your actions through before taking the next step.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026