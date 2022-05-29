Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, '22 states,desired results

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) At the start of the day, you will be cheerful and optimistic. You will get beneficial results by making minimal efforts. You will be successful in accumulating wealth and improving your finances. Today, you are likely to be more confident, courageous and ambitious and will achieve your desired results. This may put you in a position of authority on the professional front. Your jovial nature brings joy and happiness on the family front. You need to resolve differences with your romantic partner on priority to bring normalcy to a love life. Changing lifestyle would help in keeping tension and strains of life at bay. Some of you can get benefits from your maternal side. Some inheritance or ancestral property can come into your name. Avoid travelling as it is likely to lead to expenditure and stress. Postpone your plans for a more opportune time. Students need to avoid a relaxed attitude towards studies; else their performance can dip in upcoming exams.

Cancer Finance Today Saving for a rainy day will be a prudent option for you as you may have to shoulder some additional expenses. Your expenses may increase unexpectedly, which can impact your finances. You may spend on work related to legal matters.

Cancer Family Today You may spend some happy hours with family and will want even more time with them. It would make you feel strong and in harmony with the world. Hurdles in the matrimonial alliance of siblings are likely to vanish, paving way for future happiness.

Cancer Career Today You may experience an increased flow of activity at your workplace. Some of you may be called for providing your advice on the completion of important tasks. It may strengthen your position on the professional front.

Cancer Health Today A sense of world-weariness may be sapping your energy. Find freedom from your daily routine. Look for things that will inspire you. Those looking to lose weight need to stay away from crash diets.

Cancer Love Life Today There could be some misunderstanding or argument with your spouse. You are advised to handle the situation calmly. Some of you may develop feelings for a new colleague or classmate. Acting on the feelings in haste may have an undesirable outcome.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bronze



By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON