Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are patient and believe in taking one step at a time, which proves beneficial for you in the long run. You are tolerant and do not mind others making mistakes once in a while. However, make sure you are not taken for granted because of your lenient behaviour. You dislike lethargy and like yourself, you expect people close to you to take actions pertaining to their daily lives swiftly as well. You work hard towards reaching a goalbut success usually comes slowly to you.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will have to clear off your old debts first to invest in a new money-spinning business that will be presented to you today. You might spend on items of luxury, which is likely to deplete your cash reserves. Keep a tap on expenses.

Capricorn Family Today

You will have to keep your temper from flaring up or else you will end up disturbing the peaceful family atmosphere. Avoid getting into arguments with elders. Take it upon yourself to keep domestic happiness from getting ruined.

Capricorn Career Today

You will be fully charged up to complete given tasks before time on the work front. You will be given additional responsibilities of managing your subordinates in the absence of a seniorofficer and this could spell a promotion in rank for you. Do not let the golden opportunityto slip from your hands.

Capricorn Health Today

You will enjoy a good health and it will start to show in the positivity that you will reflect in your daily life. Spirituality will help you heal your old mental scars and with a renewed sense of wellbeing, you will work towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love and harmony will prevail in your relationship and you will find someone who is like minded and shares a common goal of keeping their romantic partner happy over everything else. Newly married couples will express themselves better and that will help in bringing physical intimacy in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

