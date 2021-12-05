Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Be careful with financial decisions

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A devout rule follower and go-getter, you don't mind going out of the way to fulfil your cherished dreams. You have a very strong, if not blunt, personal brand. The basic traits include stubbornness, overachieving, unforgiving and overly consistent qualities. Being a cardinal sign, you are excellent at taking initiatives and launching events. You don't feel awkward for offending others by standing in opposition. Being a team player, you are easy to merge in any group like an original member. You are a committed soul to the core who knows that hard work is the only key to success in the long run.

Capricorn Finance Today

It is not advisable for you to do things at the drop of a dime as you may lose more than you earned. Your one uncalculated decision can land you in huge losses which you may be unable to bear. Be careful while taking any decisions related to money.

Capricorn Family Today

It's good to focus on work but remember bringing the stress home is what has made the atmosphere grow odd. Ignoring loved ones can hurt them to a great extent even affecting their health. Be careful, your extreme rudeness can cause you to be left all alone.

Capricorn Career Today

The gateway of fortunes is going to open wide for you. You are soon going to feel on cloud nine! The flowerbed is going to be laid for you soon. The things you have been paying attention to and working towards with full passion and determination have started bearing fruits now. Enjoy the show! Capricorn.

Capricorn Health Today

Pay attention to your oral health. You may experience some tooth or gum related problems if not being careful. Don't eat cold or hot things to avoid sensitivity. Read as it is good on your charts. Plus, it will help you calm your mind as well.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Unconditional love is the secret ingredient. When you accept your partner's flaws and all, your relation will undergo a major shift. Acceptance will make you feel the magic of love, feel it and you will have the best ahead.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026