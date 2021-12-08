Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Be patient!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your day may start on a comfortable note. Things are likely to work in your favour and you may get to benefit from it. You are likely to increase your circle of friends and forge new contacts professionally, which is likely to help you in your personal life as well. Meeting with influential people may improve your chances of making good progress. You are likely to take part in activities that make you happy. There may be some setbacks in life, but you are likely to tackle them bravely. Making adjustments and being patient is likely to augur well for you. A practical approach may help you shine in all aspects of life. Legal matters related to the property are likely to be sorted out without hassles. Students wishing to seek admissions in foreign universities may find success.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, you may feel secure with your wise and careful planning of finances. You are likely to receive money from unexpected sources. This may take care of your growing needs and rising expenses. Investments made in speculations may also bring profit.

Capricorn Family Today

The day may not be as bright as expected on the domestic front. You may get into constant tiffs with your loved ones over trivial matters. Children may be affected negatively due to these stressful situations. Remain calm and composed to restore peace and happiness at home.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, growth and progress are foreseen. However, your seniors may choose your subordinates to handle additional responsibilities. Do not lose heart and continue with your efforts as success is around the corner. A monetary benefit is likely.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health remains perfect and you may get to enjoy its perks. There may be a marked improvement in your weight issues and your continuous efforts to stay in shape may bring good results. Yoga and meditation may benefit immensely.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may find yourself depending on your partner for your emotional needs. Your love for each other is likely to grow and you may spend intimate time together. Your beloved might propose marriage to you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

