Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Cherish the results of persistence

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Capricorn, you are a realist and nobody can take you along for a fantasy world trip. For you, it is always a yes or a no with no intention of ever staying in a grey zone. Your ambitions might be unrealistic but your approach to attaining them has been a realist and always will be. You are persistent in whatever takes up your interest and today you are going to cherish all of the goodness combined in a single day. Today, you are advised to stay in your disciplined realm in order to achieve the best of the day. Your goals are yours, go and accomplish them.

Capricorn Finance Today

Overall, it is going to be a satisfactory day for your financial endeavours with nothing exemplary or extraordinary happening on this front. Your past investments are also to bring you good returns.

Capricorn Family Today

Your children will be your centre of attraction today. Spending time with them will become therapeutic and will heal your mental stress. Also, your spouse will show unusual caring behaviour.

Capricorn Career Today

You will feel a little lazy and lethargic at work today. Students will not be able to keep up with their attention and concentration for long. You are required to set short term goals and work accordingly for a better day.

Capricorn Health Today

You will feel fit and healthy today despite your lethargy. Your dietary plans that you have been following in the past will bring you good results. All in all, a good favourable day is predicted for you as per your stars.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may have some difference of opinion with your partner which might result in a small misunderstanding. But, all of this mess can be cleared with open communication and a discussion to sort things out. This can help you to make things better in your love life.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour: Red

