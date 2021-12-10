Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Let go of things

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is nothing wrong with being blunt and outspoken. There are times when you may seem melancholy and also depressed. Your personality is based on open communication and personal ambitions. You are like an iceberg having qualities to surprise others with your depth and rich experience in life. You are adored for your reliability and known for bringing great gifts to the table. Remember, a determination is your greatest strength which can make you achieve anything you set your mind on. A good day to travel to a religious place and seek blessings.

Capricorn Finance Today

Earning a penny is the result of the labour of a day is what you are going to realize today. Spending money is easier than earning is the lesson for the day. you may soon know the importance of how saving a penny can save your day. Value the money and it will value you.

Capricorn Family Today

Don't let them discover your picky side. Your carefully calculated moves make you invincible. Change is the only unchanging thing in the universe. Let go of things that don't feel at home in the new version and spend time with family. A good family trip seems to be on the charts.

Capricorn Career Today

Feeling aligned with the project at hand really ignites the fire of your passion. Your desire to work with being in your element helps you create the best works and attract more projects for you. You are in perfect alignment with your work.

Capricorn Health Today

Revel in the storm instead of resisting it. A timely leak is better than a sudden outburst. Rest a little. Take good care of eyes if your works include long screen timings. Eat a lot of citrus fruits and rest will stay good on the health front.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love! The season of romance is a little far away. It takes time to find the one with whom the connections run deep. Write a better story for yourself after giving it a thought once again. Don't let your partner veer into your territory easily and seek respect along with love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

