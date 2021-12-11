Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: We wise in investments
  • Dear Capricorn, a beautiful day may be expected by Capricorns today. Choose the right kind of investment by analyzing the risk factors. Share your feelings with your family, and receive appropriate guidance before you decide upon your own.
The only thing that could bring slight dissatisfaction is your personal finance.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns are often unpredictable. They have a fluctuating mind which makes it difficult for even the people who are closely associated with them to guess their next move. Capricorns simply love to spend their time with their family members. They are very emotional and sensitive. Most of the Capricorns are recognized as Animal lovers. They can be absolutely courageous at times! They can be lethal to those who have the evil intention to make others struggle. Capricorns are very possessive of their loved ones. They may even be defensive at times, in the case of their beloved ones. A beautiful day may be expected by Capricorns today. The only thing that could bring slight dissatisfaction is your personal finance. Real Estate brokers need to be extremely careful before you sign the deals. After getting an overview now let's hop on to look at the probabilities of things to happen today.

Capricorn Finance Today

Dear Capricorns, you may not have great success with your financial front today. Your stars look confusing on this front. You must choose the right kind of investment by analyzing the risk factors.

Capricorn Family Today

Capricorns are advised to not work on assumptions. Share your feelings with your family, and receive appropriate guidance before you decide upon your own.

Capricorn Career Today

It will be a satisfactory day at work as you have an attachment towards your work responsibilities.

Capricorn Health Today

People who are planning to attend parties are ought to be watchful about their food and drinks. Make sure you avoid cheesy and greasy food from the street-side as it can upset your stomach.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Make sure you reserve your time for your loved one, back home. Some of you hold a good chance to hit the dance floor and have fun with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

Saturday, December 11, 2021
