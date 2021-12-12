Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Keep a check on your expenses

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorns, most of the time you are busy thinking about the good of others and that is how you can be of some good to society. You are an overly ambitious soul, always thinking to achieve one thing or the other all at the same time. But, Capricorns, today is a day to sit back, reflect and wonder about the realities and mysteries of life. Today, you are advised to hold guard off your strong desire to achieve all things at once. Also, you are advised to keep a check on your overdrafts and long time expenses.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are going to experience some fluctuations in your financial health as predicted by your planetary stars and combinations. Travel is also foreseen related to closing a business deal. Keep a check on your expenses.

Capricorn Family Today

You may expect a help call from your distant family relative and you are advised to help that individual as much as you can. Children at home will need your attention in order to complete their school assignments.

Capricorn Career Today

If you are making a career choice today, don't do it in a quick fix. Instead, take your time and think twice. You are advised to give some extra time in office hours to gain the attention of your seniors and this might help to get a promotion.

Capricorn Health Today

You will feel the best of health today and you will also have the energy to complete any challenging or difficult task. It is better to stick to your routine workout regime and maintain a healthy diet. Eat home-cooked meals.

Capricorn Love Life Today

For you, love is in the air. And you should not miss this opportunity at any cost. Try to woo your partner with some romantic gestures and go for a romantic date in the evening later on.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Chocolate

