Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 13: You will shine and rise on career front

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be a productive day, you may execute your plans on the professional front. Some pending business meetings or trip plans can be executed as this is a favourable day to travel. A feeling of self-confidence and achievements of professional goals may keep your morale up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A property issue may sort out and things may go in your favour. Nothing can stop you from enjoying an amazing time with your lover or spouse today. Those who have been planning to visit their close relatives may make it happen today.

What else is there to discover? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. You may invest in property or splurge on family members. You may buy something expensive for someone in the family. Gains are foreseen on the business front.

Capricorn Family Today

This is not a favourable day, some issues may crop up and ruin the peaceful aura at home. A younger family may become the cause of disappointment or concern. Avoid interfering much in the life of others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Career Today

You are in excellent form on the professional front. All your efforts are going to be paid off and you are going to shine and rise on the career front. A new business may reach the next level and start giving you benefits.

Capricorn Health Today

This is a good day on the health front, you are going to feel happy and calm throughout the day. Those who have been hitting the gym for a long to get back in shape may get desired results soon.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is a favourable day on the love front. Love and excitement are in the air and you are going to meet someone dazzling today. Married couples may feel harmony and peace in the relationship. Good news is foreseen for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Navy Blue