Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 1: Be courageous

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

"Collecting responsibility with incredible pragmatism" are the words that can best define your natural traits. You love helping others to become the best versions of themselves and offering pieces of advice for improvement which can be seen as criticism by some. It is a challenge for you to be direct and have a new way to see the world. It's time for you to take on greater responsibilities and walk alone.

Capricorn Finance Today

It's time for the money to be in your hands now. You may want to splurge a big purchase but remember not to be too much greedy. With the day progressing, you may have someone showering some profits for you.

Capricorn Family Today

Your sense of "responsibility" is all that makes your loved ones go head over heels for you. Your kindness and helping nature are what add to your charm and make it difficult to ignore your presence. Your sincerity and respective nature are what brings the abundant amount of praises and blessings to your side.

Capricorn Career Today

There are chances of your promotion to be on the board or you getting a raise. Those trying to get a job may surely get some positive results soon. You may be meeting with opportunities to climb the stairs of success but yes be careful about not twisting your leg in a hurry!

Capricorn Health Today

Health is not a thing to ignore, dear. You may feel a little stressful biding busy with your work but remember "it needs fuel for the engine to work and overheating can lead to major defaults". Pay attention to your eating habits and manage your routine well.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The stars are happily creating a memorable moment for you but all you need to do is show some courage. If planning about moving forward in your relationship with your partner it is the time when you can give it a final thought now. You have the full support from your loved one so be at ease and calmy decide the direction.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

