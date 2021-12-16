Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 16: A good planetary position awaiting

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, with your positive energy and quick-wit, you are likely to get up and get going in the right direction. You may focus on enjoying your journey towards success more than the destination, which might give you a sense of satisfaction. Your optimism and an ability to look on the bright side of things make you a group favourite. There may be minor changes in your life, which are likely to trouble you initially, but you won't be slowed down by pressures. Various challenges are likely to block your way, but your diligence, resilience and calm may help you create your own path. Students may have a reason to rejoice as they are likely to receive a sanction letter to start their higher studies at a prestigious institution of their choice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, your goals are likely to be met with careful planning and doubled up efforts. You may make money from a side business with surplus capital. You are likely to receive profits from investments in stocks and land.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, you may have challenges to face. You are likely to get into tiffs with family members over inconsequential matters. Sort out your issues patiently and express yourself clearly to restore homely happiness and harmony.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, your subordinates may support you in times of need. You may be given a free hand to bring changes to the workplace. However, try to keep it simple, or it may create troubles while dealing with your bosses later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

Your health may remain fine as your exercise regimen, fitness program and nutritious diet routine are likely to have a positive impact on your wellbeing. You may invest your time in spiritual healing to get rid of work-related stress.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Young couples in a relationship may take it to the next level by settling down in matrimony with their families' consent. Your love life promises to be exciting. Physical intimacy is likely to grow between you both, thus fortifying your ties.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026