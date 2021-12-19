Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 19: Not a favourable day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day promises to bring a major breakthrough for you. It may be filled with hope and good fortune. You may experience a new level of optimism and positivity in your life, which is likely to change you for the better. Your confidence may be soaring high and you may now be able to see a clearer picture of the bright future that awaits you. You expect only the best things in life and they are written in the stars for you today. There may be moments of dullness in between, but you are likely to shine through them too. Your penchant for being organized in your daily life makes it run more smoothly. Keep your travel plans for another day.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, your careful investments after enough consideration in stocks and speculations are likely to bring monetary gains. A lucrative overseas business partnership may come your way, which may prove to be profitable.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, you may get to spend time with loved ones, which may give you a chance to understand them better. Lending a hand in household activities may make your family member more than happy.

Capricorn Career Today

Those looking at advancement in their careers may have to wait longer for a better opportunity to come their way. Job-related challenges are foreseen, which may be sorted out easily, with the help of supportive colleagues.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health. Making modifications in your diet and including more greens may show a positive effect on your skin. Your fitness training program may bring good results. Yoga is likely to give a sense of calm.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you and your partner are likely to devote most of your time to nurturing your harmonious relationship, which might strengthen the ties. Singles are likely to find a suitable match for themselves today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

