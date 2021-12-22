Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 22: Be cautious in business deals

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Listen to your inner voice to chase your dreams today. Things would turn out to be beneficial for you, both in personal and professional spheres. Others appreciate all the hard work you have been putting in. Sit back and enjoy the accolades! You are likely to join a new group and you may find yourself engaged in new conversations with interesting people. This may help you expand your social network, which in turn will assist you in growing your business or professional contacts. Students' academic prospects are set to brighten as they get a chance to enrol in the course of their choice. Be sure to seek an expert opinion before making a big investment in a commercial property. A miscalculation on your part may prove expensive. Those setting out on a long journey may make excellent time and may even enjoy the drive.

Capricorn Finance Today

Those in business are advised to be cautious while taking any new decision since there is a likelihood of litigation cropping up. This can take a financial toll on you Avoid any new partnerships as this is not a conducive period for existing or new tie-ups.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family is likely to remain supportive of your plans and there could be a celebration of a social function at home. Any existing disputes with younger siblings may get settled once and for all with the timely intervention of family elders.

Capricorn Career Today

You are likely to make steady professional progress as your hard work and dedication are noticed by those in power on the professional front. Help from well-meaning colleagues may assist you in getting a delayed project on track and even completing it within the deadline.

Capricorn Health Today

You are advised to involve yourself in spiritual activities such as yoga and meditation as they may calm your nerves and keep you healthy. The effort to enhance appearance by physical changes is likely to bring satisfactory outcomes.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you have developed feelings for a special person, but are not able to express your feelings, today is the day to confess your love. The possibility of an affirmation appears strong. Make time to be there for your significant other, your partner will surely appreciate the effort.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

