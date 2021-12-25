Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 25: Expect a luxurious gift

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

No doubt you are represented by a goat sign, dear Capricorn, you are extremely skilful in navigating and ushering through both materialistic as well as emotional realms in life simply. You are always ambitious to get on the other side of the story to explore what lies there and beneath. Today, you must be feeling to be on top and your wants will be cherished as per your planetary combinations. You will experience a good day with miscellaneous situations. Don't rush yourself in order to be accomplished all at once and also don't panic if things aren't going as per your plan.

Capricorn Finance Today

You can expect a steep rise in your financial status today. You may receive something ultra-luxurious and expensive as a Christmas gift from one of your distant relatives. Or you can yourself buy a lavish car today for getting good monetary results in future.

Capricorn Family Today

Today, you are going to enjoy and live some of the best memories and laugh with your family members. Some relatives are also expected to pay a visit and this will all the more elevate your happiness quotient to another level.

Capricorn Career Today

You may wish to achieve and accomplish a lot today but you will face a little difficulty in doing so. Many of your co-workers may be gone for some leaves and you will be obliged to take the entire workload alone and manage accordingly.

Capricorn Health Today

You will be at the top of your energy levels and are feeling positive and excited for the day. But don't get too flowed in the emotions and take proper care of your health by resting well and eating healthy and light.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your loved one may surprise you with a spontaneous and instant date plan so be ready for it. Also, they could be a little demanding today therefore, keep some time out to manage their demands and spend some quality time together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026