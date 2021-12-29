Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 29: The family front seems pleasant

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a good day to access new opportunities to make your loved ones happy. Someone may surprise you today, so get ready for it. Those who have been planning to spend quality time with old friends or siblings can make it happen today. Students may find this day rewarding or productive.

Your excellent financial condition may make you capable of splurging on an unnecessary comfort or luxurious item. The family front seems pleasant. You should be careful with your eating and drinking habits. Everything seems fine, but you need to be cautious on the professional front.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below!

Capricorn Finance Today

You have the excellent financial condition and it may make you confident about money matters. You may start gaining knowledge of finances or the stock market. You may splurge on family members today.

Capricorn Family Today

This is a satisfactory day on the domestic front. There may be bliss, happiness and harmony in your personal life. Your kids may do something amazing to bring joy and comfort to your routine life.

Capricorn Career Today

It does not seem like a favourable day on the professional front. Criticism from someone in the office may bother you and get you into a dispute with your co-workers. You are advised to be patient and not to overreact.

Capricorn Health Today

No health issues are indicated. Some may manage to maintain a balanced and good diet. It may be easy for you to complete routine activities without any issue or delay as your energetic and active body may allow you to do so.

Capricorn Love Life Today

It is a normal day on the love front. You may gather the courage to share your feelings with your beloved today and clarify some things. Unmarried couples may decide to tie a knot soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

