Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 4: Good opportunities ahead

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

For those who have been planning to spend quality time with family and do something amazing, this is a favourable day on the domestic front. You may feel relieved and relaxed as harmony may prevail on the home front. Those who have started a new business, need to put extra effort and be sincere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avoiding your health may prove risky, so be careful. It is high time to think about opting for healthy eating. You may come across some good property deals and you should think about investing in the best deal, so take your time in order to find out the suitable options.

How stars have planned for your day? Find out!

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may have to help someone in need. Some may have to travel to collect payment from clients. Investing in property can be beneficial for some.

Capricorn Family Today

This is an awesome day on the family front. Some friends or relatives may visit you and help keep the home aura peaceful and joyful. You may attend some social events or family functions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Career Today

Some excellent career opportunities may knock on your door, so you should try seizing them. Someone may inspire you to join professional courses that may help you achieve your goals on the professional front.

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel some stress today, so try to take some time to relax. You should try some activities or games like chess, board games or more to relax your mind. Walking or jogging daily may work wonders for some.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Some issues between you and your spouse may crop up. Some may have to take tough decisions on the love front. Avoid ignoring your partner and discuss things with him/her to sort out the issues.

Lucky Number: 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026