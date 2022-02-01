Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 1: Don't fall for manipulations

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you may be in the mood to celebrate as situations are in your favour and you receive positive news in all aspects of life. Your good work may be appreciated on the social front and a reward or recognition from an important personality is foreseen for some. Better prospects for a brighter future are on the cards for you, which are likely to aid you in bringing momentum to your life. You may want to work on your weaknesses and strengthen your mind to overcome all odds. Difficulties are likely to disappear and you may inch towards your goals with more fervour. Your skills may be put to the test and you are likely to succeed in all your tasks. Do not fall for any misleading information regarding purchase of property as chances of incurring losses are high. Students set to graduate, may come out with flying colours.

Capricorn Finance Today

On your economic front, you are likely to see fluctuations. You may make small profits from unexpected sources. Some of you may not receive gains from investment in shares. Calculated moves may be needed to earn steady income.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, you may face a rough patch as your loved ones may not find your eccentric behaviour welcoming. You may receive criticism from all ends. Bringing positive changes in yourself may change everyone’s perspective.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, those employed in the public sector are likely to make good progress at work. You may even be rewarded for your hard work. Youngsters wishing for a dream job are likely to meet with success.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to remain fit and energetic. Your healthy diet plan, coupled with regular exercises and balanced practice of yoga and spiritual healing, are likely to keep you happy and bring overall wellbeing.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your cheerfulness may add spice to your love life, giving you more scope to enhance your intimacy with your beloved. Singles are likely to find a suitable mate in someone interesting from the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

