Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 10: Love won't favour you

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Be ready to face challenges today. It’s time to pull away from the shackles and be who you are and achieve whatever you desire in life. You would feel in good shape and your mental capabilities would remain sharp. It seems that anything you attempt you cope with well. Your opponents may become active and may conspire to show you in a bad light. But you will succeed in overpowering them. Pay attention to the task at hand to thwart their attempts. Keep your ego aside as it might make things around you very difficult. Revising your outlook would be an intelligent and responsible thing to do. You will need to strike a balance between your professional and personal life while maintaining your mental health. Also, you should avoid spending time in solitude and try to stay in the company of your friends and loved ones. You may plan to visit a religious place after observing the betterment of the health or wealth of your parents. You could undertake some journey in connection with work or business which will prove to be profitable. The day is likely to be good for students to get success in competitive examinations.

Capricorn Finance Today

Don't be in a hurry to invest, think wisely before making any investment. Your expenses are likely to increase and there could be some financial constraints as well, especially in receiving payments. Defer expensive purchases for another time.

Capricorn Family Today

Family life will be harmonious as children reflect the positive vibrations of the house. Your siblings could get a chance to travel abroad either for studies or work. Your children could also bring you pride with their outstanding achievements.

Capricorn Career Today

You may experience fatigue at the workplace, making it difficult for you to concentrate, which can hamper your productivity. The workload is likely to remain high, which will add to your mental stress. Delegate work to complete the project on time.

Capricorn Health Today

Make sure you look into persisting health problems for good and there is no room for such health scares in the future. Do not overload yourself with work else it may have severe repercussions on your health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This may not be the right time to express your feelings to your beloved, time your proposal well. If you are married, then today you may become overcritical in relationships leading to arguments with your spouse. Be accommodating to save ties.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026