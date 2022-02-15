Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 15: A roller coaster day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The planet Saturn rules the Capricorn zodiac sign, and its symbol is that of a sea-goat. Capricorn is an Earth sign, and people of this sign are known for being disciplined, having good manners, and coming across as know-it-all who are condescending, hold grievances, exercise great self-control, and are pessimists are very responsible. Today, Capricorns are expected to have a rollercoaster of a day.



Capricorn Finance Today

Your finances will be in a moderate state today. However, your prospects in the realm of real estate seem favourable. Therefore, we advise you to exercise caution and not take any unnecessary chances today. Try to shop around for new investment opportunities in properties, however, don’t make important purchase decisions today.



Capricorn Family Today

You will experience a good day on the familial front. It is predicted that an occasion for celebration is on the papers soon. You should motivate the elders in your family to start taking good care of their health.

Capricorn Career Today

You will have an outstanding day on the professional front. Promotions, new opportunities, and the opportunity to showcase your talents will happen soon. For students and recently unemployed individuals, this time looks very favourable towards you and your future. Try to branch out and look at different viable career options.



Capricorn Health Today

While on the professional and familial front, you will do well. However, your health seems to be suffering right now. Maybe lack of exercise or overindulgence has caused your health to deteriorate significantly. Make sure to put in some effort and divert your attention towards becoming healthier.



Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you and your partner will face several issues, and you expect either getting into a serious confrontation with your significant love or facing heartache. However, this isn't the end of the world, and you should be empathetic towards your partner and come to a good solution.



Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026