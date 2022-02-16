Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 16: Expect changes in life

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you may take action to make massive changes in life. Prioritizing what you need to do now or in your current domain may help you discipline all aspects and then make a learned and conscious decision on giving your life a 180-degree flip. Do not compromise on your health as it is the key to success. Aligning your travel plans with your health or financial stand may be smart. Do not give in to random indulges and work harder on achieving your goals. Investments in property may be good and fruitful. Students may lose focus in studies; teenagers may want to talk to a well-wisher or adult family member regarding their changing hormonal pattern or mood swings. You may have to put in more efforts to churn out favorable property deals. Those in the business may need to find more suitable deals to meet the customer’s needs.

Capricorn Finance Today

Some unexpected but urgent costs may derail your budget. It is advised to upgrade your skills or learn a new one to start a passive income. Families with double income should save more and also cut down on useless purchases.

Capricorn Family Today

There may some disagreements at family front between couples, both struggling to find a balance between work and domestic responsibilities. Diving work equally may be the only way to find order and peace.

Capricorn Career Today

Businessmen or those doing their own business may receive positive feedback from clients and investors and get new opportunities that help upgrade their skills and venture out in other areas. This may also attract considerable income.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health looks good today. Keep exercising and eating healthy meals. Those on medication should complete the same. Children may be fussy and seek attention. Those with joint problems may ease down on heavy exercises or consult their trainer.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Couples in a long-distance relationship may seek more time together in each other’s presence. Planning a surprise visit may help improve the bonds and strengthen the relationship. Married couples may find some fun activities together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026