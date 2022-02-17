Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 17: Face ups and downs in career

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be an average day, but some challenging situations may arise on the professional front. You can change the things happening around you by taking initiatives on the family front. Some complicated projects may need your attention and you may have to help your co-workers and spend a lot of time in office. You may not get business deals or contracts you have been waiting for long, but don’t get disappointed with this as you may get many opportunities in near future, just keep working hard.

Those who have been struggling to maintain healthy relationship, they may have ray of hope and meaningful relationships. You should not waste your time in pampering or pleasing everyone around you.

What else is there to know about the day?

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front and you may get good returns by selling an ancestral property. A business deal may turn out favorable. Some may get investors for their new venture.

Capricorn Family Today

This is a good day on the family front. You may enjoy dinner or lunch with your loved ones and share giggles and good memories. Homemakers may plan something special to make the domestic aura fun-filled and joyous for everyone at home.

Capricorn Career Today

This is not a good day on the professional front. Some serious issues at work may require your attention and a lot of time. Some may be concerned about their goals and aims on the career front.

Capricorn Health Today

This is an average day on the health front. You may try to divert your mind and manage work pressure or stress by planning an adventurous trip with friends or loved ones.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is a suitable day on the love front. You should focus on making the evening a bit more exciting and romantic for your partner. Some may tie a knot soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026