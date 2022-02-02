Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 2: Expect few hurdles in love

Dear Capricorn, your love life seems problematic and you may need lots of patience in order to deal with marital issues.
Try to be silent and avoid picking on every issue.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 

This is going to be a fruitful day and your deeper understanding of professional goals and motives may make it easy for you to deal with the challenges on the professional front. Your love life seems problematic and you may need lots of patience in order to deal with marital issues. Some issues in love life may disturb peace of your mind and give you hard time. Try to be silent and avoid picking on every issue.

 

Negligence or minor disagreement may become the main cause of relationship issue, so try to deal with it. Don’t be disappointed, this is just a phase that may pass soon. You may have stable financial condition and you may spend on luxury and comfort. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the family front, so you may enjoy joyful time with loved ones. 

 

What else is there to explore? Find out below!

 

Capricorn Finance Today

You are going to have good financial condition. Some may find investors or partners for investing in their new business idea. Past investments may start reaping rewards now.

 

Capricorn Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. Those who are willing to break monotonous routine, they should go gym, spa or enjoy window shopping. A short trip or a day out may lighten you up.

 

Capricorn Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front and you may have all the energy to complete all your tasks and plan your next day too. Salary hike is foreseen for some.

Capricorn Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. An elderly may recover from a prolonged health issue. Some may go on trip and enjoy thrilling activities to refresh their mind.

 

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is not a suitable day, so avoid arguments or discuss anything problematic with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2Lucky Color: Light Gray

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

