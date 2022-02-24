Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 24: You're advised to do good deeds

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)



You’re helpful and reliable. You want to be there for everyone and can go to any lengths for a friend in need. This is good but you need to prioritise yourself too. Don’t stretch yourself unnecessarily. Maintaining healthy boundaries will be good in the long run.

Capricorn Finance today

While finances aren't a major concern right now, it's always advisable to not be a spend-thrift. Be wise with your money and use it where it’s actually required. If you’re responsible, money will always be on your side. Investing money in property seems like a good idea. While you may not see returns immediately, it’ll definitely be rewarding in the future.

Just take that leap-of-faith and invest in something that you can call your own. It’s advisable.

Capricorn Family today

If there’s something you need to discuss with your family, you should go ahead. Your family members surely have your back.

Capricorn Career today

Your career and work life are stellar right now. People are singing your praises and you deserve it. You have been preparing for this moment for quite some time and now is the time to bask in. People seeking appraisals/increments, just hang in there, it might happen anytime now. You’ve done enough. Now, sit back and bear the fruit.

Capricorn Health today

Your health looks just fine today. You won’t be experiencing anything major except if it’s just the usual exhaustion or seasonal illness. Take the requisite steps and incorporate the daily exercise. Take slow steps but remain constant and you’ll be good to go.

Capricorn Love life today

Your love life hasn’t been so good lately. People in relationships seem to be facing trouble with their partners. Times are tough but always remember that communication is key. People who’re looking for a significant other, the timing isn't that great right now and you might be disappointed by how things turn out.

Just remember, it’ll work out in a while and you have to be patient and hang in there.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026