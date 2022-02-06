Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 6: It’s a day to shine

Dear Capricorn, today your inquisitive nature, along with your friendliness, bubbly personality and versatility, is likely to act to your advantage on the social front. You are likely to make your presence felt in matters that need your expertise.
Misunderstandings may disrupt your love life today.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

Today, your inquisitive nature, along with your friendliness, bubbly personality and versatility, is likely to act to your advantage on the social front. You may be able to get your pending tasks completed. You may spend time gathering knowledge and sharpening your skills. This may make you smarter and sharper. Strategic planning may help you stay ahead in the rat race. Do not shy away when it comes to taking action under stressful situations. You are likely to make your presence felt in matters that need your expertise. If you have planned a trip well in advance, either for leisure or business, it is likely to be beneficial. Sincere and hard work from students, who are on the verge of graduating, may meet with success. Property matters may yield positive results but only after a bit of struggle. 

Capricorn Finance Today 

The stars may not be in your favour on the financial front. Dealings of an ancestral property may take time. A new business may not materialize sooner. Precise execution may be required to float the venture to gain profits. 

Capricorn Family Today 

On the domestic front, your vacation plans may see fruition, but they are likely to pinch your pocket later on. This might upset your loved ones. Constant clashes may affect your children negatively. Work towards restoring peace. 

Capricorn Career Today 

On the professional front, your performance may dip and your lack of interest is likely to show in the way you work. You may have to ramp up your efforts to impress your bosses and secure your chances of a promotion. 

Capricorn Health Today 

On the health front, positive changes in your lifestyle may start to show their effect on your wellbeing. However, shifting focus away from a healthy diet and discontinuing your physical activity may have adverse effects on your health. 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

Misunderstandings may disrupt your love life today. Choose your words wisely as they may have a negative impact on your partner. Work towards winning your beloved’s trust and bring back intimacy in your relationship. 

 

Lucky Number: 6 

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

