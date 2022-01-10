Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 10: Enjoy this time with loved ones

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be a moderate day. You may get appreciation for your dedication and hard work on the professional front, but your hectic work schedule may impact your personal life badly. This is not just about personal life; you should also take care of your health. Those who have been neglecting their health and putting on extra calories, they should be concerned about their health and try to join new fitness regime or start doing exercise.

Some misunderstanding may ruin harmony or peace on the love front. You should try solve the issues, so that you can prevent a minor issue turning into a big one. Everything seems good on the family front, so try to enjoy this time with loved ones.

What lies further? Unfold now!

Capricorn Finance Today

You have stable financial condition, so you may try to increase your income sources. Some marketing ideas may work in your favor and get you new business deals.

Capricorn Family Today

This can be a cheerful day on the home front, if you get some time to spend with loved ones. A get together may fill you with happiness and joy. You may get chance to meet someone you have not met in a long time.

Capricorn Career Today

You have been doing great on the professional front for long, now you are going to shine and get appreciation from seniors. Promotion or a raise is foreseen for some.

Capricorn Health Today

This is not a favorable day on the health front. Your hectic work schedule may make you tired and dull. You may find it hard to attend a social event due to tiredness or bad health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is not a lucky day on the love front. Mood swings of partner may ruin a romantic evening. Avoid arguing with your spouse or lover as you may make the things worse by doing so.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

