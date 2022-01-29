Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 29: Do not take risks with your health

Dear Capricorn, you don't need to invest everywhere and anywhere blindly. Your communication with your family is going to be really good and it will help you in bonding with them in a better way. Do not take risks with your health and go to a doctor if you feel slight discomfort.
You just have to be careful while you are investing your money as a lot of opportunities will be at your door.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You need to make a plan and execute it as well. It will bring you a lot of happiness and joy. It will help you stay away from stress and anxiety. You will be getting a lot of opportunities at work and things will be falling right into place. Everything that you have worked for will start fetching favourable results now. You just have to be careful while you are investing your money as a lot of opportunities will be at your door.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will get a lot of things to choose from while you are investing. You don't need to invest everywhere and anywhere blindly. It would be best for you to consult and plan this with somebody who has been in the business for a long time.

Capricorn Family Today

Your communication with your family is going to be really good and it will help you in bonding with them in a better way. Your parents and your friends will help you with everything and they will be happy to be around you.

Capricorn Career Today

You are very hard-working and you are one of those employees who get the condition at the workplace now more than ever. You will get whatever you deserve when you desire. Your salary goals will be met soon enough.

Capricorn Health Today

Health is not in great shape today as you can experience anxiety and you can get under the weather a little bit. You should switch to a diet plan that will help you in the long run. Do not take risks with your health and go to a doctor if you feel slight discomfort.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Someone from your past or one of your friends can approach you in a romantic way. There would be a feeling of betrayal. You will need to find a way out of it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

