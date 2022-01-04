Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Try to understand others opinions

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you are an observant person. You always look for the details of people, places and an individual. You may carry deep wisdom into your heart and soul. You keep learning from every experience. Capricorns value partnerships they like who are nurturing and loving to them. You care about what people think of you. You have a magnetic persona that easily attracts many people towards you. Capricorns can easily get addicted to patterns and people. You should be very careful if you decide to consume cannabis. Overall you will be having a good day, you may spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Capricorn Finance Today

The new source of income will boost up your bank balance. This will give you a sense of fulfilment. It is a boost in your confidence and you will be highly motivated due the same.

Capricorn Family Today

Do not fight with your brother or sisters at home. Try to understand and listen before giving a strong reaction to a statement. Do not let frustrations overcome your day – deal with a situation with compassion.

Capricorn Career Today

You enjoy your work and that reflects on your results. You are great at managerial functions. If you have planned a change in your way to do the work this is the time to implement it, it will be fruitful.

Capricorn Health Today

Time to realign your focus on health. The best way to do it is to create a schedule. Drink enough water and eat fibrous fruits and vegetables. Stay fit and motivate your friends to stay in shape just like you.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Singles are ready to find their new love. Capricorns tend to fall for the idea of love. There could be a possibility you may meet someone on social media. Make sure you are attracting the right kind of people towards you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

