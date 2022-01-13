Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 13: No obstacles foreseen

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to work towards success and put in the best of your efforts. All obstacles may vanish and you are likely to complete all pending tasks. Stay level-headed and you are sure to succeed. Act upon your words and work on your speech to avoid being harsh to others. You may experience a steady, upward surge of growth with your hard work and dedication. Take a step back, don’t get unduly stressed, being too ambitious doesn’t help you achieve your goal. Make sound decisions and staying out of the fray are the best ways to safeguard your reputation now. The concentration of students may improve; they are likely to have an inclination to score better grades. Some of you may plan to go on a short trip with your loved one. Those looking for investing in real estate or property are likely to strike a profitable deal, without overpayments or commissions.

Capricorn Finance Today

Invest wisely with a long-term perspective. Avoid trading in stocks, instead focus on building up assets. If working in a joint venture, then you need to be cautious as there could be conflict with your partner or subordinates.

Capricorn Family Today

You succeed in resolving difference between your siblings and earn the desired respect from them. Finding a suitable match for some eligible in the family is also possible. A grandfatherly figure may require you to spend extra time at home.

Capricorn Career Today

You need to refrain from sharing any important plans related to your career with everyone. Speaking more than necessary at the workplace can cost you dearly. Those employed in the private sector need to guard against false allegations.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to be quite happy with your well-being as you enjoy increased energy with a workout designed for your physique. As you begin to listen to your body, you may have more control over your appetite and your emotional responses.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Good luck in matters of the heart more than compensates for troubles at work as partner may have a surprise in store for you. A sudden romance can sweep you off your feet and set your heart racing in anticipation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026