Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 19: A good day to travel

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your progressive thinking and independence are likely to speak about your personality. You may be receptive to newer ideas, which you may also want to implement in your daily life. Your wanderlust may take you to explore new places and meet new people. You may get to spend time in the company of like-minded people and attach yourself with projects that are for everyone’s betterment. Your generous nature may make you easily accessible to people, who would appreciate you for your kindness. Stop carrying grudges or you are likely to be left out. This is likely to be the best period of your life as luck is shining bright on you. Travelling may fill your heart with joy. Property matters may be sorted out easily bringing favourable results.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial situation is likely to remain strong. Your expenses are likely to go beyond your income; however, careful spending and surplus capital received from unexpected sources are likely to keep your budget steady.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, peace and calm may be disrupted due to frequent quarrels amongst family members. Youngsters may bring a bad reputation to the family name due to their misconduct in their social circles.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, an undesirable transfer is likely, for which you may have to be prepare yourself mentally. The news may stress you out, which in turn is likely to affect your productivity. Do not give in to pressures at work.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, there may be no ailments to bog you down. You are likely to continue with your diet therapy to maintain overall wellness. Your regular aromatherapy sessions may help you attain mental peace and relieve stress.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, those in a long-distance relationship may be reunited with their beloved after a short separation. Your love life may spice up as you undertake a journey together and spend blissful time together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

