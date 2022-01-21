Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 21: Stay positive!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are advised to start expressing yourself in the matters of your home, workplace, society, and school. Do not let yourself be surrounded by the negativity around you. Stay positive in everything you do and stay focused. This is the right time to start working on your career plans as it is the right time and things will work out just right. Take your family on a road trip, spend some time with them. It will give you peace of mind and will keep your mind healthy.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will start understanding how money can dominate various relationships. You will learn how to invest money. Do not let money influence the relationships you share with people.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family is very happy with your efforts towards them. You give them confidence and encourage them. A new member can come into your lives making it happier. Your family bonding will become better.

Capricorn Career Today

You should take charge of your professional life and start making the change. It is the right time to start working on your career plans. Your responsibilities will not let you work for yourself but take a leap and start working on your own plans whether it’s a job switch or a startup plan.

Capricorn Health Today

You do not have any health issues right now which will help in making a better routine for you. Avoid consumption of unhealthy food and stop eating outside. If you cannot decide what is good for your body consult a professional.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Loving your partner will not be easy as it cannot always be driven by physical affection only. You will have to understand your partner better by communicating with them. You will have a stable relationship with them today. Try texting them every once in a while.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

