Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 22: Utilize the time you have

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You’re responsible and have mastered self-control but it’s important to let others do their own thing. You know how to do things but they do too. Don’t keep pressuring them with your knowledge. Let them take their time.

You have to stop being condescending all the time. It isn’t helping you.

Capricorn Health Today

Health problems won’t crop up right now and you needn't worry about it unnecessarily. Just take the regular steps to remain how you are currently and you’ll be just fine. Don’t overwork and get burdened unnecessarily. You need to prioritise yourself for now.

Capricorn Finance Today

Things look stupendous on the financial front for you. Make good use of this time and look for projects that'll take you to an even better place. Research thoroughly and take steps to create the future that you’ve always wanted for yourself. You’ve been patient and responsible so far and you’re receiving the benefits for the same now

Capricorn Career Today

Don’t get disheartened by minor setbacks at work. Remember where you want to be in the future. Work whole-heartedly and your peers will soon realise and appreciate your efforts.

For businesses, don't invest right away. Focus on what you have and aim to make that better before jumping to the next project. Small, steady steps are advisable right now.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family members are very happy with you. They’re looking forward to spending more happy times with you. You’ll have overcome the challenges together as a team and that has brought you closer. Cherish this and build stronger relationships.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Romance looks excellent right now and you must take the plunge. If you’ve been wanting to take the relationship to the next step, you should reach out to your partner because chances are they’re feeling the same way.

For singles, the time is right. If you've been wanting to ask someone out you should go ahead. Things might just click.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026