Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 23: It's your day to shine

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Keep a cool head to retain all you’ve accomplished recently. Favorable stars during the middle of the day may present you with various opportunities to climb higher in your life. You're ready to steal the show today, as those around you are full of admiration. Power and status are yours now as your talents and perfectionism have come define you lately. You've got an eye for perfection that is sure to yield success. Pursue a new art or discipline as an added measure. The day may be centered around extra responsibilities and communication with new contacts. Make the most of this moment in time as fame and honor await you today. Chances of a legal case or a property dispute complicated and headed for legal recourse cannot be ruled out.

Capricorn Finance Today

Businesspeople can strike overseas deals which are likely to help you expand your footprint. You could remain focused on new projects and partnerships. You are advised to exercise control over your expenses as every penny is likely to count.

Capricorn Family Today

Not everything in your personal life is running as well as you would like, dispute could erupt over the most trivial issues and strain family relationship. Take care with worldly possessions you value. They might not return in the condition you lent them out in to your family or may not be return at all if you are not cautious.

Capricorn Career Today

You are likely to enjoy good reputation at your workplace and may succeed in achieving pending targets easily. You are likely to feel more secure and confident about your skills and capabilities which may help you take bold decisions in your profession.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to be able to recover from any illness that may have been bothering you for a long time. However, any medicine taken without proper medical advice can harm your health. The day is favorable for outdoor activities, moderate exercise may have a positive effect on the whole body.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This time is good for starting a new romantic relationship. The new ties are expected to be long-lasting and emotionally satisfying. Proper communication and mutual rapport with romantic partner may you them to enjoy the fruits of love and romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026