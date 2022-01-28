Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 28: The wait will be over soon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your will power is likely to become stronger today, with the help of which you will be able to gain new achievements in both your professional and personal life. It will do you well if you listen to your gut. Let your intuition guide you and take calculated risks. Luck is on your side but you need to be smart about things. Be practical in your choices. Something that you have been meaning to do from a really long time may finally manifest into reality with your efforts. Your social standing is likely to increase today. Involvement in philanthropic activities will serve you well. Students should participate in extracurricular activities to maintain their focus. If you want to buy property conduct a thorough investigation on the deal before you rent it or purchase it. Visiting religious places with near and dear ones may calm you down and bring tranquility in your life.

Capricorn Finance Today

It is possible for all the financial planning to go down the road. You may have to spend more than your income which can cause stress. Do not look to make any fresh investment at this stage as losses are indicated. Those in business can face unforeseen challenges as they could find the going slow.

Capricorn Family Today

Your elder siblings may help you in a family matter and you will be able to get rid of past stress. Children will need to focus on their studies and avoid too much of physical activities like sports to escape parent’s wrath.

Capricorn Career Today

You will not have shortage of work to advance in your career, but in spite of this, you may not be able to maintain your focus. Those in business will see growth signals which will make them feel satisfied.

Capricorn Health Today

With increased mental strength you are likely to easily cope with all the problems that have piled on. Your physical condition is likely to improve as a result of greater lifestyle balance. Enjoy the benefits of good health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you are single and have a crush, you need to let them know how you feel. Success is sure to come your way today. Married couples may experience a life-changing event in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026