Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 7: A good time on cards!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your ideas may start taking shape and will gather speed very soon. You are likely to be able to complete all tasks with a sense of accountability and responsibility. If you have been shy previously and reluctant to reveal your creative talents, fearing ridicule from others - don’t be. Your ideas and suggestions will be welcomed and appreciated by those who matter. Channel that energy into creative areas and you will find success, personal or professional. Your managerial skills may prove useful in dealing with any complications that you face right now, at home or at work. Your ability to lead and work hard has been noticed by others and will soon be rewarded. Your friends will look forward to meeting up again to have a good. You’ll all have a great time and have good memories of this special event. This is also a good time to invest in real estate.

Capricorn Finance Today

Business may gain momentum and new partnerships are likely to be formed which may take your venture to the next level. Financial strength may remain strong and there are indications of gain from stock trading.

Capricorn Family Today

Friends and family know exactly how much you mean to them and value your company. If there has been a period of turbulence at home, regard negativity as an opportunity to resolve conflicts permanently. Harmony is sure to prevail.

Capricorn Career Today

Your high professionalism and thorough approach to business distinguishes you from your competitors and may increase your chances of winning. Those posted in the government sector are also likely to benefit and may receive transfer orders.

Capricorn Health Today

Moderate exercise may have a positive effect on the entire body and increase your energy and vitality. Take a step back, don’t get unduly stressed, being too ambitious doesn’t help you achieve your goal.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Married life may remain stable with trust and mutual understanding remaining high in your relationship. There could be onset of a new romantic relationship later in the day which is likely to work out well in the long run.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

