Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 8: Be yourself!

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)



Dear Capricorn, major shifts are coming ahead. You hate changes however you will be pushed to make room for changes. It's time to let go of the codependency of anything or anyone. All you need is to understand that you aren't tied or entitled to certain situations of life. You can free yourself.

Capricorn Health Today



You are in great health and spirits today. After a long time, you will feel so refreshed and active. However, you need to take care of joints and avoid straining them for lengthy, as it could exert them and lead to pain.

Capricorn Finance Today



On the economic front, a substantial amount of cash can also pour in from overseas investments. Traders might also gain good-looking returns within the coming days. Money caught in speculations is also likely to be recovered in the shape of income.

Capricorn Career Today



Be careful Capricorn, you are going to have a challenging day today. People in the marketing profession may have day-out or back-to-back meetings. Some of you may experience extra workload in an office or may burst out due to the same. It is better you avoid fighting and being anxious especially in front of your supervisor or senior.

Capricorn Family Today



Things appear to be at peace and calm in your home front. However, a bit rift is predicted with your partner at the beginning of the day, therefore keep away from any arguments and nod in a yes to show matters to your favour. You may be looking for the blessings of an elderly family member in the evening.

Capricorn Love Life Today



You might also enjoy some friction together with your partner or spouse nowadays. But have your calm and cope with the situation patiently by using warding off confrontations. Don’t talk about the past and do not decide on the future. Things get better via the give up of the day. It is higher to live calm and composed.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

