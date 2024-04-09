 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts new partnerships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts new partnerships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Fall in love today to make the day better.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for moments to cherish today

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Some existing issues will be resolved and you may also receive surprise gifts from the lover.

Fall in love today to make the day better. Be productive at the office and accomplish all assigned tasks. Both your finances and health are good throughout the day.

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Be focused on the job and ensure you give the best outputs. Enjoy good health and also handle finances diligently.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You are happy today in the love affair. Some existing issues will be resolved and you may also receive surprise gifts from the lover. Some single females will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Spend more time with your lover today. If your partner’s habits are bothering you, then have a sit-down session and politely discuss what is bothering you.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Office life will appear easier today. No crucial task will come up and there will also be possibilities to get a hike in salary. Those who have recently joined an organization will need to adopt a diplomatic attitude, especially while dealing with seniors. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Entrepreneurs will get into new partnerships which will bring in good returns in the near future.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today and this reflects in your lifestyle. The second part of the day is good to buy a car or bike. You may repair the house or even resolve a financial dispute over property with a sibling. However, do not invest a big amount in the stock market or speculative business. Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow and handle your expenses as per the plan.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Today is good to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Be careful while using the staircase. You should not miss medication and while traveling long distances, have a medical kit ready. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

