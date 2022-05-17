Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Physical activities are likely to keep you fit. Meditation and yoga may keep you calm under pressure. Your financial situation remains stable. You might be able to buy your own home at long last. Family members may be thrilled by the decision. On the home front, peace and harmony may prevail. However, things do not appear to go as planned on the professional front. At work, laziness may get the better of you. Maintain your focus. Your companion may require emotional assistance. In times of need, do not hesitate to offer them your support. A weekend trip with family or friends may help you de-stress. The break may provide much-needed relief. Quick action in real estate purchases is likely to pay off in the long run. Your social life may be very lively at this point.

Mars Transit Impact on Capricorn

During Mars’ transit, you may confront some ups and downs and frequent challenges on your financial front. Expenses are expected to rise and you may face some fund crunch. Your focus and stress levels will need to be better managed during the transit time. Do your best not to engage in any heated debates with your family members; else, things might turn tense. Students may face some hurdles and may have to work hard to overcome them in this period. Take care of health concerns connected to your stomach during the transit phase.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial knowledge is likely to be put to good use today. Your investments in a new plan are likely to bring you a fortune in the coming days. Income is likely to continue to roll in, and your financial situation will remain strongest today.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, peace, harmony, and happiness are likely to fill your home and heart today. With your efforts, your dream of owning a home is likely to come true. Your family members may be the happiest lot.

Capricorn Career Today

A situation in the office or with your coworkers may be consuming all your energy. A review to streamline your work may be necessary. On the professional front, you may have to run the show on your own for the time being.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is likely to remain fine. No ailment or illness can trouble you today. Your workout regimen is likely to be beneficial. A healthy habit of jogging in the morning may help your lungs to stay stronger.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are likely to go out of your way to make your partner happy. There may be some misunderstandings between you two. However, working towards improving them to keep your relationship from falling apart may bring it back on track.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

