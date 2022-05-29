Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, 2022 states, do invest

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today may be a day of high achievements. Your willpower and strength are likely to increase. You will be able to complete every task assigned to you at work rather smoothly. You will benefit from your strong communication skills. You will get opportunities to expand your business and increase your income. However, those of you in love relationships may find the going tough as there could be an argument with your partner. The family front may remain stable due to the blessings of your elders. Breathing exercises will help you overcome fatigue. You may also invest in a new commercial property. It may become a valuable asset very soon. Official trips taken during this time are likely to bring monetary benefits in future. There is an excellent chance to secure admission to a very reputed college or university for some students today. Give it your best.

Capricorn Finance Today This is a good period to review your plans with your business partner. A big contract with a government agency or major corporation will give you the chance to shine. If you have applied for a loan, there are strong chances of it being cleared.

Capricorn Family Today You may get support from your mother and she will be in good health. Some pressing household chores may keep you occupied today. You will, however, relish the time spent in the loving company of your family members.

Capricorn Career Today Natives who are looking for a new job can also get good news. Work stuck up in the past will get now get completed. Those looking forward to switching or changing jobs will get good opportunities.

Capricorn Health Today Take an active interest in your health and do what suits your mood for the day. You have been indulging in self-care and so a healthy diet, yoga, meditation, and fitness will interest you.

Capricorn Love Life Today Several insecurities may crop up but do not let them make you lose hope. If you feel the need to vent out your grievances then make sure you are not misunderstood by your mate. Those married may remain worried about the health and wellbeing of their children.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

