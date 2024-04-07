 Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7 -14, 2024 predicts fiscal luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7 -14, 2024 predicts fiscal luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 07, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January)

Look for solutions to keep the love life intact this week. Be cool at the office and accomplish all tasks. Consider every option to be financially fortunate. Your romantic relationship will be robust, you will be able to perform outstandingly at the office. There will be fortune knocking at your coffer this week and your health will be intact.

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 7-14 2024: Your official life will be productive today while prosperity will also knock on the door.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to fall in love again. The first part of the week is productive in terms of romance. Single Capricorns will meet someone special while traveling at the office or at a family event. Propose to receive a positive response. Those who are already in love should spend more time together to make a call on marriage. Your parents will approve the relationship and the last part of the week is good to get engaged.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not miss the deadlines. Some tasks will have critical deadlines and you need to put in additional efforts. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. An appraisal is also on the way. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful while making online payments this week. This is crucial while you are traveling. If you have a plan to buy a vehicle, this week is good for that. Some Capricorns will resolve a monetary or property dispute with a sibling or relative. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor ailments may affect seniors, such as viral fever, cough-related issues, and high blood pressure. Females may complain about gynecological issues while Capricorn natives will see relief from mental stress. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. You should also have a positive mindset and adopt yoga to stay healthy.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

