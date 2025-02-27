Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas explains how February's New Moon 2025 will impact each zodiac sign

February's New Moon in Pisces will disappear from the night sky as it reaches its peak at 4:45 p.m. PT on Feb. 27, casting its familiar glow into complete darkness. February's New Moon in Pisces will disappear from the night sky as it reaches its peak at 4:45 p.m. PT on Feb. 27 2025.(Shutterstock)

According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas. "We can use this period to reflect on what we have built and experienced over the past year."

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This February new moon is your cosmic cue to slow down, recharge, and prioritize self-care. Expect deep, restorative sleep and maybe even some insightful dreams. Use this time to visualize the life you want to create in the coming year. Letting go of stress and focusing on mental well-being will do wonders for you now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

All eyes are on you, Taurus! With the new moon lighting up your social life, everyone wants your time and energy. This is a great moment to reconnect with friends, attend an exciting event, or set your sights on fresh aspirations. Dust off that vision board and start turning your dreams into reality—this is your time to shine.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The new moon is opening doors for you in your career, bringing opportunities for recognition, success, and growth. If you're not satisfied with where you're headed, now's the perfect time to make a bold move toward something more fulfilling. Stay focused, put in the work, and luck will meet you halfway.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This new moon is pushing you beyond your comfort zone—whether that means travelling, diving into a new academic pursuit, or embracing a fresh spiritual perspective. Expansion is key right now, so be open to new experiences and ways of thinking.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This new moon highlights intimacy, whether in relationships or financial matters. If things feel off-balance in your love life or business dealings, now is the time to speak up. On the financial front, a boost could be coming your way, think bonuses, settlements, or unexpected financial perks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love and partnerships are in the spotlight. Whether you're single or committed, this new moon is aligning you with people who truly mirror your values. New relationships could take off with serious long-term potential, while established couples may discuss big steps like moving in together or tying the knot.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The new moon is nudging you to refine your daily routine and strike a balance between work, wellness, and personal life. Extra responsibilities may land on your plate, but don’t let them overwhelm you. Prioritize what truly matters, and don’t forget to make time for yourself, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance, creativity, and fun are at the centre of this new moon’s energy. If you're single, get out there—this is your best moment of the year to meet someone special. Couples can reignite the spark with spontaneous adventures. Lean into joy and passion—you deserve it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Home and family take centre stage, Sagittarius. Whether you're thinking about moving, redecorating, or simply strengthening bonds with loved ones, this new moon encourages you to create a space that feels nurturing and secure. Slow down, appreciate the simple moments, and enjoy the comfort of home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This new moon supercharges your communication, making it an ideal time to work on a writing project, launch an idea, or expand your personal brand. Short trips, contracts, or meaningful conversations with siblings may also come into play. Trust in your voice—what you say now matters.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This new moon could bring financial growth, whether through a raise, a new client, or a promising job offer. But don’t just wait for abundance to find you—be proactive. Review your budget, explore new opportunities, and take control of your financial future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is the most important new moon of the year for you, so step into your power and set bold intentions. Manifest the life you truly desire by being intentional with your actions and words. The universe is listening—ask for what you want, and watch as new doors swing open.