Daily Love Horoscope: Find out if cupid will sting you this valentines season

Aries: Stay grounded and keep your focus. You can act a bit erratic at times which can lead to an emotional tug-of-war with your partner. Don’t be too dominating as your loved one may resent your desire for control. Buried feelings could suddenly bubble up and disrupt your personal equation. Try not to force an outcome of the situation.

Taurus: Being stubborn isn't going to get you anywhere today. Whether you're single or already attached, you must explore all the possibilities of a situation relating to your love life. Make efforts to please your partner and get the relationship going. Those married could consider discussing a new job opportunity with their partner.

Gemini: Tread carefully as unwanted situations can catch you off guard in more ways than one. You could be in a dilemma over whether to retreat or take the necessary risks to make the relationship work. This could trigger a sense of detachment with your partner. Those married could be suspicious towards their partner’s intent.

Cancer: You are a quick learner when it comes to your personal life. Mistakes made in the past will serve as a reminder for taking the right approach. Your partner can be a bit sensitive and possessive towards you, but you don’t mind it too much given how much you care for your loved one. This will help in making the relationship trouble-free.

Leo: Nobody understand responsibilities better than you do. This is the reason that your romantic partner considers themselves fortunate to have you in their life. Today will be no different. You will be all ears towards your partner’s personal issues and will offer quick-fix solutions which will turn out to be long-lasting as well.

Virgo: It is time to clear your mind and look forward to a new phase in your love life. Let go of what hasn’t worked to embrace what will. Think about the big picture and make yourself available for engaging in emotional conversations. Those who are already committed need not be obsessed about the details and focus on long-term goals.

Libra: Focus on what you are willing to give to others in order to explore what you deserve. Digging deep into your self-esteem will help your relationship grow. Curb your expectations and execute your plans with sincerity. If the current relationship feels transactional then try to find a way to reset the way you connect with your partner.

Scorpio: You will be passionate about everything that you do today. Those in a relationship will look at exciting ways to make the day spicy through innovative ways. Going close to nature and expressing your feelings with each other will improve mutual bonding. Those who are single can channelise this energy into their fantasy to manifest love.

Sagittarius: Your priorities and philosophy on love are slowly changing. Single or taken, there's no escaping the ambiguity and restlessness that are showing up due to varied experiences in your love life. You may not be in the mood to take forward your commitment with your partner which can cause some discomfort.

Capricorn: Stay grounded and not take things head on. Single or committed, keep away from manipulative behaviour else it can lead to mistrust in your partnerships. You and your romantic partner should be mindful of your equation and not make things complicated. Focus on how to make your bonding stronger.

Aquarius: You may have had faced painful experiences in the past relating to your family life or romantic relationship. But now is the time to explore the new doors that are opening for you. The future is bright and you must allow it to manifest in your life. Listen to your heart and give people a chance to be a part of your life.

Pisces: You may not be completely happy with what you have at the moment. You need to be emotionally mature and not let your aggression ruin your relationships. Try not to set boundaries for people, rather keep it free flowing and adapt. Those committed can be misunderstood as being cold, hence make it a point to empathise with your partner.

