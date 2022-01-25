Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 25

Today, Moon will be placed in Libra sign (ruled by Venus). It will be positioned in Chitra nakshatra (ruled by Sun) upto 10:55 am and in Swati nakshatra (ruled by Moon) post that. Ashtami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for activities relating to investment and business.

Those of you with Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign can take important decisions as stars are favourable today.

Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign should not take undue risks.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:30 pm to 5:45 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:10 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 3:11 pm to 4:30 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:05 am to 12:55 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:30 am to 10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3:15 pm to 4:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779