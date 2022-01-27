Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 27

Today, Moon will be placed in Scorpio sign (ruled by Mars). It will be positioned in Anuradha nakshatra (ruled by Saturn) after 8:51 am. Dashami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for financial and business matters like investment and transactions.

People with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign should look forward to the day and execute all their important tasks.

Taurus, Leo and Capricorn moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius moon sign should avoid any investment and financial transaction.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12 pm to 1:30 pm and from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 8:30 am to 10 am.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:52 pm to 3:12 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:45 am to 11:10 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:55 am to 11:30 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:45 pm to 7:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779