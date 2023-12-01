December Horoscope 2023: Here are your monthly predictions based on your sun sign

Aries (March 20-April 19)

December will be a busy time for you, Aries, as your ruler, Mars, stays in Sagittarius all month. There might be unexpected challenges during the new moon on December 12, making you doubt yourself. But when Mercury goes retrograde on December 13, it'll help you see things differently. This month is about trusting your gut and being flexible when things don't go as planned. It's a chance to learn and make smarter choices for the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This month brings a big change in how you see yourself, Taurus. Jupiter going direct after being retrograde for a while means you've worked hard to change your luck. You're shifting focus from just outer success to setting goals that matter to you. The full moon on December 26 is a time to rethink your ambitions. Good news: Jupiter stays in your sign till May 2024, cheering you on.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Expect some communication hiccups as Mercury goes retrograde again. Old conflicts might pop up from the recent full moon, and an ex might reappear around the end of December. It's best to avoid getting tangled in drama. The stars advise leaving the past behind and not slipping back into old habits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This month may test your relationships due to Mercury's retrograde. Petty arguments might surface. Instead of just wanting to win, try understanding the other person. The full moon on December 26 can help you find your true path. It's a chance to start afresh in 2024 by facing your fears and seeking clarity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

December will be a mix of highs and lows. The new moon on December 12 might bring unexpected treasures and revive old interests. But when Mercury goes retrograde on December 13, it's best to slow down and wait for Venus' influence on December 29 before taking action. Remember, rest is essential for creativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Despite recent struggles, things will improve as Neptune goes direct, boosting your energy. Mercury's retrograde on December 13 signals a time to clear out what holds you back. Clean up both physical and digital spaces. The month's end brings a reflective mood—acknowledge your journey and celebrate how far you've come.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct 22)

Libra, December brings positivity. You've realized your relationship patterns and now seek balance. Venus moving to Scorpio on December 4 brings peace. During Mercury's retrograde on December 13, set higher standards in relationships. The full moon on December 26 reminds you that your happiness is in your hands. It's a sign of independence in 2024.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpio, December begins well as Venus enters your sign, promising fun and stronger connections. It's a good time to invest your energy wisely. The full moon in Cancer encourages you to expand your dreams. Use Mercury's retrograde to consider your options. Embrace your true self and leap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, the month starts with energy and enthusiasm. Focus on your passions before Mercury goes retrograde. Refine your thoughts before sharing them. The full moon on December 26 helps you let go of grudges. Trust your clear vision for 2024 and take the first step confidently.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn, December is about reflection and celebration. Venus and Jupiter's influences put you in a strong position. However, Mercury's retrograde might make you reconsider your path. Embrace doubts to find better solutions. The emotional full moon reminds you that surprises can bring happiness, even when you can't control everything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Ashift is coming as Sagittarius season moves into Capricorn. You might feel more focused on a project or career goal. Pluto's upcoming return to your sign might stir anxiety, but use this time to stay calm and open-minded. Embrace new experiences and ideas without pressure. It's a chance to shape your vision.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Neptune's retrograde ends, and reality hits. After a break, it's time to face responsibilities. Get organized before Mercury's retrograde on December 13. Embrace changes and opportunities at year-end. They'll pave the way for a magical start to the new year, shaping your intentions for 2024.

