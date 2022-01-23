Falling in and out of love: Which planets have the final say?

Have you ever wondered why couples drift away from each other in spite of spending decades together? What leads to growing incompatibility among romantic partners despite knowing and understanding each other for so long? In other words, why is it that, at a later stage in life, some people lose interest in their partner even though they had madly fallen in love with the same person at one point?

We have seen lot of such incidences in public life of late. Recently, the famous movie star of south India, Dhanush announced separation from his wife, Aishwarya after 18 years of togetherness. Before this, Bollywood’s popular couple, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao decided to part ways last year after 16 years. We have also heard of the fairy tale love story of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan biting dust as they decided to look the other way a few years back after 14-long years.

Everyone talks of Venus as the planet of infatuation and desires. It is responsible for making us fall in love. But then is it also responsible for making us fall out of love? Not really. Venus is the planet which wants us to experience the pleasures of life, love being one of them. The influences on Venus in your birth chart will tell us your romantic quotient, what qualities you like in your partner and the pattern of your love life. But, when we talk about dropping out of love, the planets to watch out for are Rahu and Ketu.

Rahu’s energy pushes us to desire for experience, while Ketu leads to apathy to experience. Rahu- Ketu are thus very important planets and should be analysed carefully to get an insight into the deepest motivations of an individual. They tell us where the subconscious is directed, the flow of experience. We can get a sense of longevity of the karmic connection between two people if their charts are compatible in their Rahu and Ketu placement patterns.

Relationships defined by Rahu are forward-looking and focussed on growth potential. It provides an opportunity to grow and accomplish some work together which perhaps either of the two people could not complete alone in this birth. On the other hand, relationships defined by Ketu look backwards. These represent the experiences we have already completed to our fill. These learnings and the wisdom from these experiences exists with us but we are unaware and apathetic to them.

In a couple’s chart, when Rahu forms a connection with Venus, either by way of conjunction or placement in its sign, it makes one obsessed with matters relating to love and relationships. The person is ready to defy all wisdom to achieve their heartfelt desires. One is trapped in a world of illusion and nothing matters but to achieve love at any cost. Rahu tends to create very strong but unconscious desires, without really understanding their causes, which can lead to compulsive behaviour, addictions, fantasies and unrealistic imaginations.

Unlike Rahu, who is never satisfied with love and lust, association of Ketu with Venus leads to dissatisfaction in existing relationship due to lack of feeling or desire for companionship. Such people tend to force themselves into relationships, but eventually come out walking alone. The directionless Ketu takes Venus into many directions in love and relationships before Venus finally realizes that there is no simple way to reach one's soul mate.

When such combinations get active in one’s horoscope through operation of Dasha, especially of Rahu or Ketu, then we are forced to introspect and rethink our love goals and purpose behind relationships. It leads to fading of relationships and a sudden lack of interest or disenchantment with the existing partner. The natural result is to walk out of the relationship and restart your life journey in search of your ‘true soulmate’.

