February Full Moon or Snow moon 2025: Astrological influence on each zodiac sign

February Full Moon or Snow Moon will occur at 06:55 PM IST on February 11, 2025, and February 12 at 5:53 a.m. PT. According to the famous celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, the February full moon, known as the snow moon, comes with powerful astrological aspects that could shake things up. "This could be a very challenging, shocking, and surprising full moon," he explains, noting that while some will thrive under its influence, others may face unexpected hiccups during this lunar phase.

Fire up your passions, Aries! The Snow Moon or the full moon february is lighting up your spirit, filling you with electrifying energy. This is the perfect time to recharge your love life—if you're single, step out and connect with new people. For those in relationships, a whirlwind of romance awaits, so plan something unforgettable with your partner.

Cosy vibes are calling. The Snow Moon is encouraging you to embrace the comfort of home, whether that means a candlelit dinner, a fresh home makeover, or even hosting an intimate gathering. If you’re considering any changes to your living space, now is an ideal time to set those plans in motion.

Speak your mind, Gemini! This week, the Snow Moon amplifies your voice, drawing attention to your thoughts, ideas, and words. Whether you’re working on a major communication project or negotiating an important contract, expect your message to be heard loud and clear. Need a change? Play tourist in your city and let curiosity guide you.

Abundance is knocking Cancer! The Snow Moon is ushering in financial growth, so stay open to new opportunities. Whether it’s a new job, a side hustle, or a well-earned raise, prosperity is within reach. But don’t wait for it to come to you—take action and claim your success.

Step into your power, Leo! The Snow Moon is fueling your confidence, urging you to shine brighter than ever. A personal dream or goal could be within reach, so keep pushing forward with passion. Think of this week as your own personal runway—own it!

Slow down, Virgo. You’ve been working hard, and the Snow Moon is here to remind you that rest is just as important as productivity. Indulge in some self-care, whether it’s a spa day, meditation, or simply unwinding with a good book. Your mind and body will thank you.

The spotlight is on you, Libra! Social energy is buzzing, and you’re at the centre of it all. Whether you’re attending an exciting event or simply basking in the company of loved ones, enjoy the magic of connection. Single? There’s a strong chance of meeting someone special within your circle.

Your moment of victory has arrived. The February full Moon is pushing you toward major success—whether it’s in your career or personal life, recognition is on its way. If you’ve been contemplating a professional shift, now is the time to explore new opportunities that truly value your talents.

Let curiosity lead the way. The Snow Moon is sparking your thirst for knowledge, adventure, and personal growth. Whether through travel, education, or creative pursuits, now is the time to embrace the magic of learning. Keep an open mind—wisdom is waiting for you around every corner.

Take a deep dive into your relationships, Capricorn. The Snow Moon is revealing truths about the connections in your life, encouraging you to reflect on what truly serves you. Financial matters are also in focus—explore ways to maximize your resources and build long-term security.

Big relationship shifts are on the horizon. The Snow Moon is putting a spotlight on your partnerships, prompting important decisions. Strong bonds will deepen, leading to commitments like moving in together or even engagement. However, if a connection no longer serves you, it may be time to walk away.

The Snow Moon is pushing you toward productivity, urging you to reassess your work-life balance. A major career milestone may be approaching, or you could be stepping into a new role entirely. If you’ve been job hunting, the stars are aligning in your favour. Just remember to take care of your well-being along the way.