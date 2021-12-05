Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Be cheerful and polite

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The lie detectors are not infallible, dear! Be a little cautious. Trust your guts more than the logic and rumors around. The minor changes in the planetary positions will create a few illusions and fences in your way but your intuition and vision are what will help you break the jail. The stars remind you of honoring the natural rhythm of your inner self. Every step in the journey you embark on in the outer world bring you one step closer to your own spiritual powers. Bask in the glory of your deep and logical thoughts but remember not to sink. As the third sign represented by the twins, you are a playful and intellectually curious person buzzing between the happy hours.

Gemini Finance Today

The almighty dollar seems on the way to you. You may have the money as a representation of prosperity, success. You may have a wallet not lacking in coins and notes. You may also receive a good amount soon from someone in the family.

Gemini Family Today

You need not bear anyone's imposing attitude in the family. Respect is what you have in your heart and eyes. Don't feel shy to express your thoughts openly, you may be standing parallel today but remember being truthful and honest is what actual respect means.

Gemini Career Today

Gemini, hard work is not all that you need! Be cheerful and polite to people around you. You may be good at your work but remember, a polite one is always praised. Make the people around, like you a little and see the changes it brings to you on the professional front.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel slightly under the weather today. Avoid things with much citrus content and sour in nature. Your cosmic energy may get a little low. Practice relaxing activities as it may help you regain your lost vibes and be in the competition again.

Gemini Love Life Today

Remember, words once spoken cannot be taken back. You may be experiencing some little shocks in your relation, don't give up, Gemini! This is not for what, you held things till now. Communicating is the most effective way of resolving conflicts and reaching understanding, with letting go of the need to be always right. Keep this in mind and take action accordingly!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

